Production Company Doga Kobo Temporarily Closes Due to Staff Diagnosed with COVID-19

The official website for the anime of Keigo Maki 's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) announced on Friday that the anime's production company Doga Kobo has been temporarily closed due to rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Doga Kobo closed on April 6, and it will remain closed until April 17. The staff for the anime is discussing how they will handle future broadcasts. The series is still scheduled to premiere on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 9.

The anime had previously been delayed by one week due to "organizational reasons." The anime was originally scheduled to premiere on April 2.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Maki launched the ongoing manga on the Magazine Pocket app in February 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Shōhei Yamanaka as assistant director. Yoshimi Narita ( HappinessCharge PreCure! , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , My Senpai Is Annoying ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( Engaged to the Unidentified , New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song, while Yuki Nakashima will perform the ending song.