Rosen Blood Manga Heads to Finale

Manga debuted in September 2017

This year's May issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kachiru Ishizue 's Rosen Blood manga is heading to its finale in the magazine's August issue.

Viz licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

After an awful carriage accident, Stella awakens in a gothic mansion in the presence of four impossibly gorgeous vampires!

Ishizue launched the manga in Monthly Princess in September 2017. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in August 2021.

