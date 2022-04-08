Toonami Airs Lupin III Part 6 Anime on April 16

Anime premiered on October 6

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Thursday that it will begin airing the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 anime on April 16 at 1:30 a.m. EDT (effectively, April 15).

The anime premiered on October 6, and aired for a half-year continuous run, with the second half premiering in January. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries, and HIDIVE streamed the anime.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Gentleman thief Lupin III is back and ready for his next caper— unless legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, has anything to say about it! When Holmes' longtime partner, Dr. Watson, is murdered, none other than Lupin tops the suspects list. With Holmes fast closing in, Lupin must prove his innocence and bring a shadowy organization called The Raven to heel if he wants to live to steal another day.

Eiji Suganuma ( Lupin III: Prison of the Past ) directed the series at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) was in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Lupin III: Goodbye Partner ) designed the characters. Yuji Ohno ( Lupin III ) composed the music. The late Monkey Punch is credited for the original work.

The new season commemorates the original anime's 50th anniversary.