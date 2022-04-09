News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 28-April 3
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby and the Forgotten Land stays at #1 in 2nd week
Japan's Game Ranking: March 28-April 3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|110,946
|491,006
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|19,801
|4,538,274
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|12,728
|2,208,128
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,158
|2,585,882
|5
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|10,068
|317,614
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,831
|4,832,454
|7
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|7,782
|927,817
|8
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|6,359
|1,993,660
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,410
|7,225,499
|10
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,101
|3,112,437
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|4,996
|2,634,179
|12
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,112
|957,011
|13
|PS4
|Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
|Square Enix
|March 18
|3,969
|40,633
|14
|PS4
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|3,960
|104,375
|15
|NSw
|Birushana Senki: Ichiju no Kaze
|Idea Factory
|March 31
|3,742
|3,742
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,738
|4,057,916
|17
|NSw
|Triangle Strategy
|Square Enix
|March 4
|3,689
|121,489
|18
|PS5
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|3,262
|124,009
|19
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|3,186
|42,045
|20
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|2,777
|93,476
Source: Famitsu