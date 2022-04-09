×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 28-April 3

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby and the Forgotten Land stays at #1 in 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: March 28-April 3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 110,946 491,006
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 19,801 4,538,274
3 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 12,728 2,208,128
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,158 2,585,882
5 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 10,068 317,614
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,831 4,832,454
7 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 7,782 927,817
8 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 6,359 1,993,660
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,410 7,225,499
10 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,101 3,112,437
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 4,996 2,634,179
12 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,112 957,011
13 PS4 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Square Enix March 18 3,969 40,633
14 PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 3,960 104,375
15 NSw Birushana Senki: Ichiju no Kaze Idea Factory March 31 3,742 3,742
16 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,738 4,057,916
17 NSw Triangle Strategy Square Enix March 4 3,689 121,489
18 PS5 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 3,262 124,009
19 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 3,186 42,045
20 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 2,777 93,476

Source: Famitsu

