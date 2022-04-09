×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 21-27

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Final episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act earns 3.4% rating

A special airing of the Eiga Hugtto! Precure ♡ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories crossover film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, March 27 at 8:30 a.m. and earned a 3.3% rating. The film aired in three parts over three weeks due to a recent hack of Toei Animation, which has resulted in a delay for the currently airing Delicious Party♡Precure anime, among other shows.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 27 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.2
Detective Conan NTV March 26 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 27 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
Doraemon TV Asahi March 26 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.5
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act (finale) NTV March 26 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.4
One Piece Fuji TV March 27 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 26 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E March 26 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 26 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.6
Soreike! Anpanman NTV March 25 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

