Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 21-27
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A special airing of the Eiga Hugtto! Precure ♡ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories crossover film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, March 27 at 8:30 a.m. and earned a 3.3% rating. The film aired in three parts over three weeks due to a recent hack of Toei Animation, which has resulted in a delay for the currently airing Delicious Party♡Precure anime, among other shows.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 27 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.2
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 26 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.8
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 27 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 26 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.5
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act (finale)
|NTV
|March 26 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|March 27 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 26 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|March 26 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 26 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.6
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|March 25 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|1.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)