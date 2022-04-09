News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 28-April 3
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The live-action The Promised Neverland film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.2% rating.
A special airing of the Eiga Hugtto! Precure ♡ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories crossover film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and earned a 2.9% rating. The film aired in three parts over three weeks due to a recent hack of Toei Animation, which has resulted in a delay for the currently airing Delicious Party♡Precure anime, among other shows.
The final episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 3 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 3 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.9
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 2 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.8
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 2 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Womb Arc
|TBS
|April 3 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|Love All Play (debut)
|NTV
|April 2 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 3 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 2 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|April 1 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.8
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 2 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)