Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 28-April 3

The live-action The Promised Neverland film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.2% rating.

A special airing of the Eiga Hugtto! Precure ♡ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories crossover film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and earned a 2.9% rating. The film aired in three parts over three weeks due to a recent hack of Toei Animation , which has resulted in a delay for the currently airing Delicious Party♡Precure anime, among other shows.

The final episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.2% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)