×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 28-April 3

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Love All Play debuts with 3.1% rating

The live-action The Promised Neverland film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.2% rating.

A special airing of the Eiga Hugtto! Precure ♡ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories crossover film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and earned a 2.9% rating. The film aired in three parts over three weeks due to a recent hack of Toei Animation, which has resulted in a delay for the currently airing Delicious Party♡Precure anime, among other shows.

The final episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 3 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 3 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.9
Detective Conan NTV April 2 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.8
Doraemon TV Asahi April 2 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.7
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Womb Arc TBS April 3 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
Love All Play (debut) NTV April 2 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.1
One Piece Fuji TV April 3 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 2 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.9
Soreike! Anpanman NTV April 1 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 2 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 21-27
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives