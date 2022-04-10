Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Gets Paid DLC Featuring Uzui, Gyūtarō, More

New character pack featuring 7 characters launches this summer

This year's 19th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Sega 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game will have an additional paid DLC pack that will release this summer featuring the following characters: Uzui Tengen, Kamado Tanjirō (Entertainment District Arc), Kamado Nezuko (awakend form), Agatsuma Zenizu (Entertainment District Arc), Hashibira Inosuke (Entertainment District Arc), Daki, and Gyūtarō.

The game shipped in Japan on October 14, and released in English in Asia on October 14. The game then launched in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15. The game's Switch version will launch in Japan on June 9 and in English on June 10.

The game previously had three free updates. The first update launched on November 4, and added Rui and Akaza as playable characters. The second update added Yahaba and Susamaru on November 24. The third free update added Yushiro, Tamayo, and Enmu as playable DLC characters on December 16.

The game has 1 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 1 million is for copies in circulation that the company has released but not necessarily all sold. The number is not a sales statistic.

Sega Asia describes the game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game features a story mode that allows fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode lets players play as different characters. Playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the Demon Slayer Academy shorts also joined the game as playable characters.