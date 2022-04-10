Dr. Stone's Boichi Launches Food Essay Manga Zessan Sekaimeshi on April 14

This year's 19th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Boichi will launch a new essay manga about food titled Zessan Sekaimeshi: Tabereba Konoyo no Subete ga Wakaru (Amazing World Food: Understanding Everything About This World Through Eating) in the magazine's next issue on April 14.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock , Origin ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. The manga will get a new chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump around the same time the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special airs this summer.

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired two anime seasons as well as an upcoming anime special and an upcoming third season.

