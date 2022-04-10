Perfect World's Rie Aruga Ends Kōjō Yakei Manga on April 14

Manga about relationship between 2 childhood friends launched on February 24

This year's 19th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Rie Aruga 's Kōjō Yakei (The Skyline From the Factory) manga will end in the magazine's 20th issue on April 14.

Ariga launched the manga on February 24. The "social awareness" manga centers on the relationship between two childhood friends, who have a love that surpasses words such as "I like you," and persists even in an unfair world.

Aruga launched the Perfect World manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in February 2015, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga was nominated in April 2019 for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally and physically in English.

A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2018. The film earned 17,380,800 yen (about US$153,800) to rank #4 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV and Kansai TV in April 2019.

