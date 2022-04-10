Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend Manga Goes Back on Hiatus

Manga returned from 14-month hiatus on March 6

The latest chapter of Yuka Kinami and Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Hitomishirimasu ) manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app revealed on Sunday that the manga is going back on hiatus "for a little while." Kodansha did not reveal when the manga will return.

Miyajima and Kinami launched the manga in June 2020. The story centers on the character Sumi from the main Rent-A-Girlfriend series. The manga had resumed from a 14-month hiatus on March 6. Kodansha will publish the manga's third volume on May 17.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The official spinoff manga of Rent-A-Girlfriend , the rom-com turned hit anime, features fan-favorite Sumi, the shy girl longing to come out of her shell. Written and illustrated by original creator Reiji Miyajima ! Catch up on the manga before Rent-A-Girlfriend returns for a second anime season, coming soon!

Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017, and it is ongoing. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The show will have a second season that will premiere in July.

Miyajima launched a new manga titled Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi (The Shiunji Siblings) on his Fanbox account on February 22 and in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on February 25.