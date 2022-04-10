News
Sony Streams Kurozuka Anime on YouTube
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Sony's Throwback Toons YouTube channel began streaming the first episode of the Kurozuka anime on Wednesday.
The channel describes the anime:
While fleeing his brother's samurai, Kuro and Benkei stumble upon a house deep in the mountains. The inhabitant is the beautiful and mysterious Kuromitsu . Kuro is enchanted by the solitary woman but she hides a very dark and bloody secret.
In 2008, director Tetsuro Araki (Attack on Titan, Death Note) and the anime Studio Madhouse adapted Takashi Noguchi's 2002-2006 Kurozuka manga. The manga itself adapted a supernatural action novel by Baku Yumemakura (Onmyoji, The Summit of the Gods).
Sony's Crackle service streamed an English dub of the anime on YouTube in January 2012 and Sony released the anime on home video later that year. Mill Creek Entertainment released the anime in its "Anime 3 Series Collection" DVD collection along with Ultraviolet: Code 044 and Viper's Creed in June 2018.
The Throwback Toons YouTube channel began streaming the Marvel Anime: Iron Man series on July 31, Marvel Anime: Wolverine series on August 21, and the Marvel Anime: X-Men series on August 29. It also began streaming Madhouse's anime adaptation of Marvel Comics' Blade franchise on September 3.
Source: Sony's Throwback Toons YouTube channel