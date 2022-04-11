Deadman Wonderland Duo Recruit Assistant for New Manga

Kodansha 's Days Neo website is listing a recruitment notice for an assistant for manga creator duo Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou . The assistant would work on backgrounds, effects, and tone. The notice indicates but does not confirm that the manga will run in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

The duo most recently launched the "steampunk action" manga Smokin' Parade in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in August 2015, and ended the series in April 2021. Kadokawa published the 10th and final volume in July 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Kataoka and Kondou launched their 13-volume Deadman Wonderland manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 2006, and ended the series in July 2013. Tokyopop published the first five volumes of the manga before the company shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. Viz Media later released the series in English in North America. The manga received a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2011, and Funimation released the series in North America on DVD in 2012, and in a Blu-ray/DVD combo package in July 2014.

The duo have also worked on the Eureka Seven manga together.



Source: Days Neo