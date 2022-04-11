Makoto Akui's Ao no Orchestra Manga Gets Anime

Illustration commemorates announcement

Manga creator Makoto Akui revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that her Ao no Orchestra ( The Blue Orchestra ) manga is getting an anime adaptation. She shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Indonesian publisher Elex Media has released the manga, and it describes the story:

In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!

Akui launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in April 2021, and it will publish the 10th volume on April 19.

Akui previously drew the manga adaptation of The Anthem of the Heart anime film in Manga ONE from 2015 to 2016. Shogakukan published four compiled book volumes for the manga.

Source: Makoto Akui's Twitter account