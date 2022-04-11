Melty Blood: Type Lumina Fighting Game Adds Powered Ciel, Mario Gallo Bestino as DLC Characters

Trailers preview characters joining game on Thursday

Type-Moon revealed on Sunday that the Melty Blood: Type Lumina 2D fighting game will add the characters Powered Ciel and Mario Gallo Bestino as free DLC on Thursday. Round announcements for both characters will be available for purchase on the same day. The company streamed trailers previewing the characters:

Powered Ciel

Mario Gallo Bestino

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

The game added the character [highlight the white text to read spoilers] Dead Apostle Noel as a DLC character on January 13.

The game has text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. French Bread is developing the game.

The game uses the Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- remake game as a base for its worldview, and will be a completely new work. The game features more than 10 characters, including Shiki Tohno, Arcueid Brunestud, Akita Tohno, and Ciel. All characters have 10 color variations, as well as their own story.

Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- is the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game, and it launched for PlayStation 4 and Switch in August 2021.

Kinoko Nasu returned to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi also returned as character designer. ReoNa performed the theme song "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable animated the opening.

Type-Moon 's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. The 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and Geneon Entertainment released the series on DVD in North America.

Sasakishonen drew a manga based on Tsukihime beginning in 2004, and DrMaster released six of the 10 volumes of the series in English. Takeru Kirishima began a manga based on the sequel, Melty Blood , in 2006 and Kadokawa Shoten published the ninth and final compiled volume in 2010.

Source: Press release