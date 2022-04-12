Live-Action Whisper of the Heart Sequel Film Rescheduled to October 14 After COVID-19 Delay

Runa Yasuhara, Tsubasa Nakagawa play Shizuku, Seiji in middle school

The official website for the live-action sequel film based on Aoi Hiiragi 's Whisper of the Heart ( Mimi o Sumaseba ) manga unveiled a new teaser trailer, two teaser visuals, more cast members, and the new October 14 opening date for the film on Wednesday.

The teaser ends with narration by Youko Honna , the voice of Shizuku Tsukishima in Studio Ghibli 's anime film.

The live-action film was originally slated to open on September 18, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly announced cast members include Runa Yasuhara and Tsubasa Nakagawa as Shizuku and Seiji, respectively, as they were in middle school.

The film stars Nana Seino (live-action Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! , After the Rain , Nowhere Girl, Tokyo Tribe films, left in image above) as Shizuku Tsukishima, and Tori Matsuzaka ( Hello World , Himitsu - Top Secret , .hack//The Movie , Gatchaman , Kyō, Koi o Hajimemasu , Samurai Sentai Shinkenger, right) as Seiji Amasawa. Yūichirō Hirakawa (live-action The Promised Neverland , ERASED / Boku dake ga Inai Machi , Waiting for Spring , Rookies , JIN projects) is directing the movie, which Sony Pictures Entertainment and Shochiku will distribute.

The new film's story is set 10 years after the original manga's story. Now 24, Shizuku has given up her dream of being a novelist, but works hard every day to sell books as a children's book editor at a publishing company. Meanwhile, Seiji is still following his dream abroad, even as the distance between him and Shizuku grows ever larger.

The original manga inspired an anime film by Yoshifumi Kondō and Studio Ghibli in 1995. The story follows junior high school bookworm Shizuku as she has a chance encounter with a mysterious antique shop, and the boy Seiji Amasawa, the grandson of the shop's owner. A novice violin maker, Seiji has also attracted Shizuku's attention as she has noticed for a while that his name is written on the checkout cards of the books she borrows from the library. Seiji's passion for violin-making inspires Shizuku to pursue her dream of writing a novel.

Hiiragi published the manga in Shueisha 's shōjo manga magazine Ribon in 1989. Hiiragi published a sequel manga titled Mimi o Sumaseba: Shiawase na Jikan in 1995, and a spinoff titled Baron: The Cat Returns in 2002. Viz Media published Baron: The Cat Returns in English. That manga inspired Hiroyuki Morita and Studio Ghibli 's The Cat Returns film in 2002.