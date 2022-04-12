Nintendo Expands Headquarters in Kyoto

Company to build new R&D facility

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its main corporate headquarters in Kyoto. The company purchased approximately 10,000 square meters of land next to its existing headquarters for 5 billion yen (about US$39.9 million).

Nintendo will build a new facility tentatively titled the "Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2," which will be used for research and development reinforcement. The new building is slated for completion in December 2027.

The acquired land was previously the site of the Foundation Support Factory and former Material and Disaster Prevention Center.

Sources: Nintendo, IGN (Ryan Leston)