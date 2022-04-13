Crunchyroll Streams English Dub for Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream an English dub for the second Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime season, beginning on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. EDT.

The English cast, which features new and returning members, includes:

Additional voices include Rachel Thompson , Marianne Bray , Lucía Lobosvilla , Krystal LaPorte , Dusty Feeney , Luci Christian , Kate Bristol , Kelsey Maher , Sara Ragsdale , and Emily Fajardo .

Megan Shipman is directing the English dub at Okratron5000 Studios, and she is also in charge of casting. Stephen Hoff and Austin Sisk are assistant directors and ADR engineers. Hoff is also the talent coordinator. Rawly Pickens is the mix engineer. Jeramey Kratz and Beth Featherstone are writing the script. Nazeeh Tarsha is the production assistant.

The anime premiered on April 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The first season premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Nijigasaki High School is known for their diverse subjects and the freedom they give to students. Second-year student Yu Takasaki has been turned on to the charms of school idols, so she knocks on the door of the School Idol Club with her friend, Ayumu Uehara. Sometimes friends, sometimes rivals, the members of this club each contribute their own thoughts and motivations to the group.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project " (PDP).

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , was once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino was also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Tomoyuki Kawamura ( Good Luck Girl! , Mitsuboshi Colors , Kamigami no Asobi - Ludere deorum ) directed the first season at Sunrise . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takumi Yokota ( Pupipō! , Mitsuboshi Colors ) designed the characters.

Update: Corrected background info. Thanks, Aerodynamic41.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)