Kōkyū no Karasu Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, October Premiere

Aniplex unveiled the main cast, main staff, October premiere, and teaser visual for the television anime of Kōko Shirakawa 's Kōkyū no Karasu (A Raven in the Harem) novel series on Thursday.

The main cast members are:

Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama TV anime, Gintama: The Final ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Satomi Ooshima ( Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama ) is adapting Ayuko 's original character designs for animation. Asami Tachibana ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is composing the music.

The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is knowne to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.

Shirakawa launched the novel series with illustrations by Ayuko ( The Earl & the Fairy ) in April 2018. The sixth novel volume shipped in August 2021. The seventh volume will ship on April 21. On the same day at 9:00 p.m. JST, Aniplex 's YouTube channel will stream a teaser promotional video for the anime.



Sources: Press release