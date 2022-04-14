Shonengahosha Launches New Young King Lambda Isekai Manga Magazine

Magazine launches on May 25 with preview on April 25

This year's ninth issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine announced on Monday that a new online magazine Young King Lambda will launch on May 25, and it will focus on isekai (alternate world) manga.

An official Twitter account opened for the magazine and revealed that writer Yū Fujiyama ( Final Fantasy XIV: Kimi no Kizu to Bokura no Kizuna ) and artist Shizuku Ichigono ( Ichigo no Hishosama , Kaika no Susume , Strawberry Tril ) will launch a new manga titled Relic/Underground (pictured above right and below) in the magazine's first issue. The manga is based on Fujiyama's novel of the same name, which launched on the Kakuyomu web novel site in September 2021.

Ichi Sayo ( Ensemble Stars! manga) will launch the Jokeiji to Hannin no Otomege Tensei ~Mokushо̄ wa Kо̄ryoku Taishо̄ no Naka~ (Reincarnated as a Female Officer in a Criminal Otome Game: The Objective is to Capture the Target) manga (pictured below) in the first issue.

Young King 's next issue on April 25 will feature an "issue 0" for the new magazine, which will preview the manga for the first issue. The magazine teases illustrations by Ichigono and Hiro.

Other magazines in Shonengahosha 's Young King family include Young King Ours and Young King Ours GH .