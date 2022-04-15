3rd Teaser Video for Shin Ultraman Film Previews Kenshi Yonezu's Theme Song

's live-action film opens in Japan on May 13 after delay

TOHO began streaming a third teaser video on Friday for Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film. The video previews Kenshi Yonezu 's (theme songs for My Hero Academia second season, March comes in like a lion , Children of the Sea ) theme song "M87."

The film will open in Japan on May 13. The film was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou will play the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa will be the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima will also star in the film.

Other cast members include:

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts.

A draft of the script was completed in February 2019, and Anno focused on the project after completing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , which opened in Japan in March 2021 after multiple delays. TOHO will distribute Shin Ultraman .