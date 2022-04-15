My Dress-Up Darling Manga Adds 2.5 Million Copies in Circulation Since Anime's Premiere

Manga now has 6 million copies in circulation

This year's ninth issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine announced on Friday that Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga has 6 million copies in circulation. The manga has 2.5 million more copies in circulation compared to the start of the year, before the manga's television anime premiered on January 8.

The manga had 5 million copies in circulation in February and 5.5 million copies in circulation in March.

The numbers above are not sales statistics. The manga has released 2.5 million more copies since the anime premiered, but all 2.5 million copies have not yet sold.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay.

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's ninth volume on March 25. Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the fifth volume in English on April 26.

Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the English dub.