The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid Manga Enters Climax

The latest chapter of Yugata Tanabe 's The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid ( Kaibutsu Maid no Kareinaru Oshigoto ) manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website revealed on Friday that the manga will reach its climax in its next chapter on May 20.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Sumire, a “nekomata” phantom, has lost her beloved master. After wandering alone, she stumbles into…a foreign demon world!? Now Sumire serves under the president of a company, alongside an undead named Rose and an android named Ivy. In order to get back that “certain someone,” Sumire's splendid work begins!

Tanabe launched the manga in April 2020, and Kadokawa published the fourth volume on December 10. Yen Press published the manga's second volume in English on March 22.



Source: Comc Newtype