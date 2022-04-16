Demon Slayer Anime's Swordsmith Village Arc Previewed in Video

Anime's livestreamed event revealed new video on Saturday

The "Kimetsu no Utage: Yūkaku-hen" event for the Demon Slayer anime revealed a new promotional video on Saturday for the anime's upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime.



#NEWS Get ready to embark on a new mission within the Swordsmith Village in this brand new trailer from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2Je9E1ypVY — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) April 16, 2022

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered on December 5 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Source: "Kimetsu no Utage: Yūkaku-hen" event livestream