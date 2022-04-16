News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 4-10
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Spy×Family earns 3.1% rating, Love All Play earns 2.9%
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 10 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|7.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 9 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 10 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.4
|Delicious Party♡Precure (Osarai Selection)
|TV Asahi
|April 10 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 9 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.2
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|April 9 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|3.1
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 10 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Love All Play
|NTV
|April 9 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Womb Arc
|TBS
|April 10 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.8
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 9 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 9 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.0
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)