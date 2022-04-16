×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 4-10

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Spy×Family earns 3.1% rating, Love All Play earns 2.9%


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 10 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 7.7
Detective Conan NTV April 9 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 10 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.4
Delicious Party♡Precure (Osarai Selection) TV Asahi April 10 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.2
Doraemon TV Asahi April 9 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.2
Spy×Family TV Tokyo April 9 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 3.1
One Piece Fuji TV April 10 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.1
Love All Play NTV April 9 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 2.9
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Womb Arc TBS April 10 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 9 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 9 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 28-April 3
