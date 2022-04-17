Shin Ultraman Film's Trailer Shows Kaiju, Ultraman's Grand Entrance

The official website for Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film began streaming a full trailer for the film on Monday. The trailer shows the story's first appearance of the kaiju and Ultraman, as well as the Special Countermeasures Team going into action.

The film will open in Japan on May 13. The film was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou will play the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa will be the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima will also star in the film.

Other cast members include:

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."

A draft of the script was completed in February 2019, and Anno focused on the project after completing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , which opened in Japan in March 2021 after multiple delays. TOHO will distribute Shin Ultraman .

Sources: Shin Ultraman's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web