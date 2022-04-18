Code Geass Lost Stories Game's Anime Opening, Gameplay Videos Streamed

Sunrise animates opening video for game launches on May 17

DMM Games began streaming an opening anime video and a gameplay video for its Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories social game on Monday. The opening anime video features animation from Sunrise and FLOW 's theme song "Pendulum."

The gameplay video outlines the game's battle system and organization, and reveals the game will launch for smartphones as well as on PC via the DMM Game Player on May 17.

DMM Games had announced in November that it was restarting the game's development process with f4samurai as the developers.

The game will feature a new story with full voice acting. Segments with Knightmare Frames will be in full 3D.

The main character (players can choose between male or female designs, designed by Shirabi ) works with Lelouch and the Order of the Black Knights at the beginning of the game. The Pendulum is an original Knightmare Frame design by Astrays for the game. The main character pilots the Pendulum in the game's original story.

The action role-playing game was originally slated to launch in winter 2018 as a PC browser game, but was then listed with no release window. The game will be free to play, with optional in-game purchases available.

Sources: DMM Games ' YouTube channel (link 2)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.