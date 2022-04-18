Dr. Stone's Boichi Ends Food Essay Manga Zessan Sekaimeshi in 3rd Chapter

Dr. Stone artist Boichi announced on Twitter on Monday that his Zessan Sekaimeshi: Tabereba Konoyo no Subete ga Wakaru (Amazing World Food: Understanding Everything About This World Through Eating) essay manga about food will end in its third chapter. Boichi stated that he had to stop it because "something sad happened."

Boichi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on April 14.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock , Origin ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. The manga will get a new chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump around the same time the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special airs this summer.

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired two anime seasons as well as an upcoming anime special and an upcoming third season.

