Kairi Shimotsuki Ends Rusted Armors: Dawn Manga in May

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on Friday that Kairi Shimotsuki 's Sabiiro no Armor: Reimei ( Rusted Armors : Dawn ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 13.

Shimotsuki ( Brave10 , Madness, Devil Kings Basara , Arthur Bright ) launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume on December 27.

The Sabiiro no Armor ( Rusted Armors ) franchise is a multimedia project that started as a series of 2.5-D stage plays. The first play ran in 2017. Artist hagi previously launched a manga version in January 2019 in Monthly Comic Gene . The manga's second and final volume shipped in January 2020.

Normally, "2.5-D" stage play projects are based on existing anime or manga, but with the Rusted Armors project the stage play started first. Nelke Planning oversees the project. The project focuses on the relationship between the gun-toting Magoichi — who is the leader of the Saika Ikki mercenary group — and the Sengoku era warlord Oda Nobunaga.

A television anime in the franchise premiered on January 9, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.