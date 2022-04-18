Mixed Vegetables' Ayumi Komura Launches 1st Shonen Manga on May 17

The May issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on Friday that Ayumi Komura will launch a new manga titled Kachime ga nai no wa Oredake ka! (Am I the Only One With No Chance of Winning?) in the magazine's next issue on May 17. The "first love revenge romantic comedy" manga will mark the first time Komura is being serialized in a shonen magazine.

Komura posted a preview image of the manga on Twitter on Friday.

Komura most recently launched the Ichijō-san wa Are ga Gaman Dekinai (Ichijo Can't Withstand That) in Julian Publishing's Pur Comics digital manga magazine on November 25.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digitally in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among its "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.

Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Hulu on March 19