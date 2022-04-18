Semelparous Manga Moves to Irregular Serialization Due to Author's Health

This year's June issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Monday that Jun Ogino 's Semelparous will move to an irregular serialization due to the author's health. Ogino is currently undergoing medical treatment for his illness. The manga has been on a break since the magazine's March issue. The magazine will provide more information in its next issue on when it expects to publish the manga's next chapter.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ever since they were young girls, best friends Yorino and Haruka have been training to become Bastioners–soldiers who battle in a walled area that protects humanity from the kaiju trying to break through. But when Haruka is killed during a routine exercise, Yorino must fight even harder to make sure she never loses someone close to her again.

Ogino launched the manga in Comic Yuri Hime in November 2019, adapting it from an earlier one-shot manga titled "Tagai no Guardian" (Each Other's Guardian), which Ogino published in Comic Yuri Hime in September 2016. Ichijinsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2021.