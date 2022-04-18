Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film Ranks #2 in U.S., Crosses US$119 Million

Box Office Mojo records Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film as earning a cumulative total of US$119,612,388, ranking #2 in its second weekend in the United States. The film earned approximately US$30 million over the weekend, earning US$10,850,000 on Friday, US$11,675,000 on Saturday, and US$7,550,000 on Sunday.

The film screened in 4,258 theaters, and had a per-theater average of US$7,045 over the weekend. Box Office Mojo also lists the film's worldwide gross at US$231,812,388.

Box Office Mojo also lists that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film earned a cumulative total of US$29,693,448 in the United States as of April 3 (Box Office Mojo has no earnings for the film past that date). The film earned US$1,970,000 in its third weekend in the U.S. on April 1-3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States on April 8 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. It earned an estimated US$70 million internationally, and an estimated worldwide total of US$141 million in its opening weekend.

The film will open in Japan on August 19.

Idris Elba plays Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprises her role as Tails. O'Shaughnessey has voiced the character since the 2014 Sonic Boom animated series.

Paramount Pictures announced in February that it has already started development on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film, as well as the first live-action series for the Sonic franchise . The live-action series will debut on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service in 2023, and will center on the character Knuckles, with Idris Elba reprising the role.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the original film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik.

