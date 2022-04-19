Bloomberg: Sega to Release Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi Reboots

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Sega is developing "big-budget reboots" of its Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi Dreamcast games as part of the company's recent Super Game initiative.

The Crazy Taxi reboot game has reportedly been in development for a year, but Sega has yet to release any details regarding the game.

Video game unit chief Shuji Utsumi is in charge of the Super Game initiative. Sega began collaborating with Microsoft on the initiative last November.

Jet Set Radio released in June 2000. It got a 2D remake for mobile devices in June 2001 and a remake for the Game Boy Advance in June 2003. The game received a high-definition port for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC, PlayStation Vita, iOS and Android in 2012. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania game added the Jet Set Radio character Rudie as a playable character on October 5.

Crazy Taxi initially launched in arcades in February 1999 and then on the Sega Dreamcast console in January 2000. The game has two sequels and has two ported re-releases in the form of Crazy Taxi: Catch a Ride for Gameboy Advance and Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars for PlayStation Portable. The free-to-play Android and iOS game Crazy Taxi City Rush launched in March 2014 and the Crazy Taxi Tycoon spin-off game launched for Android and iOS in 2017.

Source: Bloomberg (Takashi Mochizuki) via Kotaku