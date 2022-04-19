Love All Play Badminton Anime's Manga Adaptation Launches

Manga by Dam Miyata already has 2 chapters available

Dam Miyata's manga adaptation of the television anime based on Asami Koseki 's Love All Play badminton novel launched on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website on April 8. The second chapter debuted on April 15.

The anime premiered on April 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story follows Ryō Mizushima, who joined his middle school's badminton team full of motivation — but without a proper coach, ended up in obscurity. Nevertheless, he did eventually reach the prefectural tournament on his physical strength. Now he joins the prestigious Yokohama-Minato High School's badminton team under the legendary coach Ebihara and is surrounded by talented teammates. He strives to become a top athlete and take his high school team to the inter-high tournament.

Poplar's Pureful imprint published the first Love All Play novel in May 2011, and Koseki has since written three more follow-up novels.