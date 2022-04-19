Osamu Yamamoto Launches New Chichi o Yaku Manga on May 2

Yamamoto most recently ended Akagari: The Red Rat in Hollywood manga last year

This year's ninth issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Wednesday that Osamu Yamamoto will launch a new manga titled Chichi o Yaku (Burning Father) in the magazine's next issue on May 2. The magazine teases the manga with the tagline "a coiled bond that will never break."

Yamamoto most recently ended his Akagari: The Red Rat in Hollywood (Hunting Reds: The Red Rat in Hollywood) manga in April 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in June 2021. Yamamoto launched the manga in Big Comic Original in May 2017.

Yamamoto's Donguri no Ie manga ran from 1993 to 1997, and Yamamoto was also the chief director and writer of a 1997 anime film adaptation of the manga.