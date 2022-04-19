Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Anime Premieres in 2023

Manga also gets new side-story serialization set after manga's main story

This year's combined 10th and 11th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Wednesday that the television anime of Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga will premiere in 2023.

The magazine also revealed that the manga will have a new side-story manga that will begin serializing in Hana to Yume sometime within the coming summer or fall, and will be set after the manga's main story. The manga will have a new story for the main characters.

The new spinoff will be different from the planned side-story chapter for the manga, which will debut in this year's second issue of Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume on April 26.

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hana to Yume in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press will publish the 15th volume on April 26.