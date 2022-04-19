The Pokémon Company International to Purchase TCG Company Millennium Print Group

The Pokémon Company International announced on Monday that it has entered into agreement to purchase North Carolina-based Millennium Print Group, trading card manufacturer and printer. The two companies have worked on the Pokémon Trading Card Game as business partners since 2015.

The Pokémon Company International aims to further develop Millennium Print Group's capabilities, infrastructure, and scale. Millennium Print Group will continue to operate as a separate, autonomous organization, but it will gain investment from The Pokémon Company International.

The limited beta for Pokémon Trading Card Live, the new free-to-play online app for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, launched in Canada on February 22.

In the app, players can add new cards by scanning code cards, purchasing in-game booster packs, and completing in daily quests. They can then build decks and play against others around the world. Players can also customize avatars and accessories. The game will recieve updates with new content after launch.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app launched in 2011 on web browser, in 2012 for PC and Mac, in 2014 on iOS devices, and in 2016 on Android devices. Players can load all of their card collection and progress using the app. The app and online game are free to play. Features of the TCG Online include both player-versus-computer and player-versus-player online battles, deck building, card trading, avatar customization, a Pokémon TCG tutorial, and more.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entries in the Pokémon game franchise , will launch on Nintendo Switch worldwide in late 2022. GAME FREAK is once again developing these games. The last brand-new main entries in the franchise were Pokémon Sword and Shield , which launched on Switch in November 2019.

Source: The Pokémon Company International via Bulbagarden's Twitter account