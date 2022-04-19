Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch RPG's Trailer Reveals July 29 Release

Video previews story, characters, battle system

Nintendo began streaming the second trailer for it and Monolith Software's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 , the latest installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles role-playing game series, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch on July 29. This is earlier than its originally scheduled release window of September. The video previews the story, characters, and battle system.

English

Japanese

The game will get a special edition in the My Nintendo Store, which includes box artwork from character designer Masatsugu Saitō , a hardcover art book, and a steel case.

Nintendo describes the game:

A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITHSOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme.

Nintendo released the original Xenoblade Chronicles for the Wii in Japan in 2010, Europe in 2011, and North America in 2012. Nintendo released Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for the New Nintendo 3DS in April 2015 in North America and Europe. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition , the Switch remake of the original game, launched in May 2020.

The Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for the Switch in December 2017.