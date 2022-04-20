Digimon Survive Game Launches in Japan on July 28, Worldwide on July 29

Game was delayed multiple times

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that the Digimon Survive hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game will ship for PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan on July 28, and for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on July 29.

The game was previously announced as slated for release this year for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The game will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Toei Animation announced in its 2021 financial report that the game's latest release window is the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and beyond.

The game was originally slated to launch in the West for in 2019 but was delayed to 2020. Bandai Namco Entertainment then delayed the game from 2020 to 2021 "due to the effects of current world events," before the latest delay to this year.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.