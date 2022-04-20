futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Licenses 10 Shonengahosha Titles

Ore Tachi no Hanashi wo Shiyou, Boss to Yasu , more manga

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Tuesday that it has licensed 10 new titles from Shonengahosha .

futekiya will announce release dates and English names for the following titles at a later date:

Ore Tachi no Hanashi wo Shiyou by Samba Maekawa

by Samba Maekawa Boss to Yasu by Sainosuke

by Sainosuke Koi wo Shiru niha Mada Aoi [Tankoubonban] by Ryo Ito

by Ryo Ito Gnossiennes -Seinen Tachi wa Yuukaku de Koi wo Siru- [Gassatsuban] by Makuya

by Makuya Suki ni Natta Hito ga Barineko de Shita- [Gassatsuban] by Haine

by Haine Kouda-san! Uchi Kimashou! -Nigerare Otoko to Batsuichi Otoko- [Gassatsuban] by Taguru Nakamaru

by Taguru Nakamaru Yuusha-sama no Are ga Cheatkyuu Sugite Komattemasu by Merino

by Merino Koi ni Kizuita Sono Hi kara [Gassatsuban] by Ryo Ito

by Ryo Ito Aseta Tsuki to Amai Kiba by salty

by salty Kyou mo Futago ni Semararete masu by Kanna Aizumi

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release