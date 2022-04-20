Nanaraki ~Seven Lucky Gods~ Anime Shorts Debut on YouTube on April 27

Promo video streamed for anime about fallen Seven Lucky Gods

A new series of anime shorts titled Nanaraki ~Seven Lucky Gods~ will debut on YouTube on April 27. The anime's YouTube channel streamed a promotional video:

The anime centers on the Seven Lucky Gods of Japan, who have lost their faith and fallen to the world of humans.

The cast includes:

Takashi Taniguchi is directing the series, and he is also handling the art and screenplay. Taniguchi Umeda is credited for the original work. Shinsuke Umeda is in charge of planning and producing.

Ryofu Karuma is performing the theme song "Lucky Boy, Lucky Girl."

Satoshi Akatsuki is writing a novel based on the series titled Nanaraki ~Shichifukujin to Nananoya~ , and it depicts the Nananoya human family. The novel will update one day after each episode premieres.

Source: Comic Natalie