Polygon Pictures Works on 'Love, Death & Robots' Volume 3

Sci-fi anthology series debuts new season on May 20

Polygon Pictures president and CEO Shuzo John Shiota revealed on Wednesday that Polygon Pictures worked on the third volume of Netflix 's Love, Death & Robots animated anthology series. Shiota did not reveal any further details on his studio's contribution or how much his studio contributed.

Netflix describes the series:

Terrifying creatures, wicked surprises and dark comedy converge in this NSFW anthology of animated stories presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

The third season will debut on Netflix on May 20, and Netflix posted a teaser video earlier this week:

The science fiction horror anthology series tells different stories with different staff every episode. Each episode centers on one or more of the show's three titular elements, and each episode has a different director and writer, as well as a different animation studio (though some return for other episodes). Polygon Pictures is the first Japanese animation studio to participate in the series. Tim Miller , Joshua Donen , David Fincher, and Jennifer Miller produce the series.

The first season debuted on Netflix in June 2019, and the second season debuted in May 2021.