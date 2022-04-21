Chiikawa Anime's Promo Video Streamed

Anime premiered on April 4

The official website for the anime of Nagano 's Chiikawa manga unveiled a promotional video on Thursday:

The anime premiered on April 4 within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi . It airs every weekday at 5:58 a.m.

10-year-old actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa as her first television anime voice acting role. 11-year-old actor Masato Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware. Ari Ozawa voices Usagi.

The cast also includes:

Yuka Iguchi as Momonga, who always has a cute face

as Momonga, who always has a cute face Tomokazu Sugita as Pochette no Yoroi-san, who loves cute things

as Pochette no Yoroi-san, who loves cute things Hiroki Touchi as Rōdō no Yoroi-san, who does receptionist work

as Rōdō no Yoroi-san, who does receptionist work Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ramen no Yoroi-san, who runs the Rō ramen shop

as Ramen no Yoroi-san, who runs the Rō ramen shop Yūma Uchida as Rakko, someone that Chiikawa and friends admire

as Rakko, someone that Chiikawa and friends admire Takayuki Asai as Kuri-Manjū, who takes care of cuisine

Takenori Mihara ( Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco ) is directing the anime. Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music. As previously announced, Doga Kobo is producing the anime.

The manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa . Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020, and Kodansha published the third compiled book volume on March 23.