Kōkyū no Karasu Anime's Promo Video Previews Characters' Voices

Anime based on novel series premieres in October

Aniplex began streaming a teaser promotional video for the television anime of Kōko Shirakawa 's Kōkyū no Karasu (A Raven in the Harem) novel series on Thursday. The video previews the characters' voices:

The main cast members are:

The anime will premiere in October.

Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama TV anime, Gintama: The Final ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Satomi Ooshima ( Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama' ) is adapting Ayuko 's original character designs for animation. Asami Tachibana ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is composing the music.

The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is knowne to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.

Shirakawa launched the novel series with illustrations by Ayuko ( The Earl & the Fairy ) in April 2018. The seventh and final volume shipped on Thursday.

