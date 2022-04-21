News
Kōkyū no Karasu Anime's Promo Video Previews Characters' Voices
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aniplex began streaming a teaser promotional video for the television anime of Kōko Shirakawa's Kōkyū no Karasu (A Raven in the Harem) novel series on Thursday. The video previews the characters' voices:
The main cast members are:
- Saku Mizuno as Jusetsu Ryō
- Masaaki Mizunaka as Kōshun Ka
- Taku Yashiro as Eisei
- Marika Kōno as Jiujiu
The anime will premiere in October.
Chizuru Miyawaki (Gintama TV anime, Gintama: The Final) is directing the anime at BN Pictures, and Satomi Ooshima (Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko) is overseeing the series scripts. Shinji Takeuchi (Fairy Tail, Gintama') is adapting Ayuko's original character designs for animation. Asami Tachibana (DARLING in the FRANXX, Haikyu!!, Moriarty the Patriot) is composing the music.
The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is knowne to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.
Shirakawa launched the novel series with illustrations by Ayuko (The Earl & the Fairy) in April 2018. The seventh and final volume shipped on Thursday.