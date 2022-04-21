Live-Action Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel Films' 'Final' Trailer Shows Fight Scenes

New visual, creator's comments also posted for 2 films opening on May 20, June 24

The official website for Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar) and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the two upcoming live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , began streaming a new "final" trailer on Thursday. The trailer shows the various fights in the two films. The site also unveiled a new poster visual and comments by original manga creator Hiromu Arakawa .

Arakawa previewed the first of the two films and said that it moved her to tears with the scenes of Tsubasa Honda (Winry Rockbell) and particularly Toshio Kakei (Fu).

The films will feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada ( Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom 's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi ( Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride 's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!? ) as Roy Mustang.

New cast members include:

Other returning cast members include:

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) is returning to direct the films.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opens on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.