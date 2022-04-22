Echoes of Mana Smartphone Game Posts Animated Promo Video

Game launches on April 27

Square Enix 's official YouTube channel began streaming an animated promotional video for it and developer WFS ' (Wright Flyer Studio) Seiken Densetsu : Echoes of Mana smartphone game for the Mana/ Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series on Friday. Madhouse produced the animation for the video. The company announced that the game will launch on April 27 worldwide.

The the action RPG is open for pre-registration and will be available in Japanese, English, German, French, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

The free-to-play game (with in-game item purchases) will include characters from the first four games in the series. The game will let players choose between the male protagonist Kiruto (voiced by Kōtarō Nishiyama ) or the female protagonist Kirute (voiced by Hikaru Tohno ). The player will travel to lost worlds to restore them, including worlds from the game series as well as original worlds.

The game series celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, and as part of the celebrations Warner Bros. Japan is producing Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), an anime adaptation of the Legend of Mana game. The television anime will premiere in 2022.

Square Enix is also developing a new game in the series for consoles.