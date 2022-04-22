×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
13 Sentinels Switch version debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: April 11-17

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 38,234 589,200
2 NSw 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Atlus April 14 27,199 27,199
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,167 4,567,753
4 NSw Winning Post 9 2022 KOEI Tecmo Games April 14 12,704 12,704
5 NSw Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers FuRyu April 14 10,764 10,764
6 PS4 Winning Post 9 2022 KOEI Tecmo Games April 14 9,421 9,421
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,141 2,604,603
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,643 4,847,161
9 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 6,444 2,223,120
10 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,064 3,122,541
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,766 938,117
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,599 2,003,373
13 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 4,408 328,212
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,965 7,234,020
15 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,818 2,640,628
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,653 963,015
17 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 2,448 4,063,425
18 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 2,309 46,772
19 NSw Triangle Strategy Square Enix March 4 1,873 125,939
20 PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 1,834 108,652

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 4-10
