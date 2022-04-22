News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
13 Sentinels Switch version debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: April 11-17
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|38,234
|589,200
|2
|NSw
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Atlus
|April 14
|27,199
|27,199
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,167
|4,567,753
|4
|NSw
|Winning Post 9 2022
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|April 14
|12,704
|12,704
|5
|NSw
|Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers
|FuRyu
|April 14
|10,764
|10,764
|6
|PS4
|Winning Post 9 2022
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|April 14
|9,421
|9,421
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,141
|2,604,603
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,643
|4,847,161
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|6,444
|2,223,120
|10
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,064
|3,122,541
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,766
|938,117
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,599
|2,003,373
|13
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|4,408
|328,212
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,965
|7,234,020
|15
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,818
|2,640,628
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,653
|963,015
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|2,448
|4,063,425
|18
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|2,309
|46,772
|19
|NSw
|Triangle Strategy
|Square Enix
|March 4
|1,873
|125,939
|20
|PS4
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|1,834
|108,652
Source: Famitsu