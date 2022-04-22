Kuu Tanaka's Tate no Kuni Manga Posts Animated Promo Video

Manga launched in January 2019, ended in April 2021

The Jump Comics Channel began streaming an animated promotional video for Kuu Tanaka 's Tate no Kuni ( The Vertical World ) manga on Friday.

Tanaka launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in January 2019, and ended it in April 2021. Shueisha describes The Vertical World :

A world stretching down from the heavens: The Vertical World . There lives a boy named Ruska, who finds himself fascinated by the world below. One day he sees a girl falling from the sky above, straight towards the bottom... And so begins his adventure surrounding the mystery of the Fallen Maiden!

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website added the manga in November 2019 and published the final chapter in March 2021.

Tanaka's ongoing Dragon no Ko (Dragon Child) manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on November 9.