Ouran High School Host Club Gets 2nd Stage Musical in Winter 2022

The official website for the stage musical adaptation of Bisco Hatori 's Ouran High School Host Club manga announced on Thursday that the series will get a second musical titled Kageki Ouran High School Host Club ƒ in Tokyo and Osaka in winter 2022.

The cast will reprise their roles from the first musical with two exceptions. Ginga Shitara will replace Eito Konishi as Mitsukuni Haninozuka and Shogo Tazuru will replace Shō Katō as Takashi Morinozuka.

The returning cast includes:

Junya Komatsu as Tamaki Suou

as Tamaki Suou Masamichi Satonaka as Kyoya Ootori

Yū Futaba as Hikaru Hitachiin

Kaname Futaba as Kaoru Hitachiin

Kazuhito Yoneyama is directing the musical. Muck Akazawa is returning to write the script. Yu (vague) is once again in charge of the music.

The Blu-ray Disc/DVD for the first musical will launch on June 22 with advance application tickets for the new performance.

Chobi Natsuki directed the first musical.

The original manga launched in LaLa in August 2003. Viz Media published the manga, which inspired a 2006 television anime.