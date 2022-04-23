Voice Actress, Singer Nana Mizuki Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mizuki currently has no fever, symptoms are stable

The agency StarCrew announced on Saturday that singer and voice actress Nana Mizuki has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said Mizuki is recuperating under the guidance of health care professionals. Mizuki's Twitter account stated she currently does not have a fever and her symptoms are stable.

Mizuki is a prolific singer and voice actress. She made her voice-acting debut in the 1997 romance simulation game NOeL . Her singles, albums, and Blu-ray Discs have topped Oricon's ranking charts. Mizuki's anime roles include Naruto 's Hinata Hyūga, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 's Fate Testarossa, Minami-ke 's Tōma Minami, WWW.WAGNARIA!! 's Kisaki Kondō, and Symphogear 's Tsubasa Kazanari.



Image via Nana Mizuki 's Twitter account