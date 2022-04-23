News
Voice Actress, Singer Nana Mizuki Tests Positive for COVID-19
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mizuki currently has no fever, symptoms are stable
The agency StarCrew announced on Saturday that singer and voice actress Nana Mizuki has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said Mizuki is recuperating under the guidance of health care professionals. Mizuki's Twitter account stated she currently does not have a fever and her symptoms are stable.
Mizuki is a prolific singer and voice actress. She made her voice-acting debut in the 1997 romance simulation game NOeL. Her singles, albums, and Blu-ray Discs have topped Oricon's ranking charts. Mizuki's anime roles include Naruto's Hinata Hyūga, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha's Fate Testarossa, Minami-ke's Tōma Minami, WWW.WAGNARIA!!'s Kisaki Kondō, and Symphogear's Tsubasa Kazanari.
Image via Nana Mizuki's Twitter account