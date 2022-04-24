Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast for takt op. Destiny Anime

Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast for MAPPA and Madhouse 's takt op. Destiny anime on Saturday. The company began streaming the first episode of the dub on Saturday, and will add new episodes weekly.

The dub cast includes:

The cast for additional voices includes: Sara Ragsdale , Caitlin Glass , Sarah Wiedenheft , Nazeeh Tarsha , Alex Mai , Kevin D. Thelwell , Shawn Gann , Jordan Dash Cruz , and Jim Johnson .

Caitlin Glass is the ADR Director and Emi Lo is the assistant ADR Director . Zachary Davis is serving as the lead ADR engineer. Gino Palencia is the mix engineer. Eliza Harris and Ben Phillips wrote the ADR scripts while Bonny Clinkenbeard supervised. Brandon Peters is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on October 5, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

In the story of the anime, one day a black meteorite fell on the world, and the world completely changed. The meteorite produced grotesque monsters called D2, which started running rampant. D2 very quickly banned all music, which was the one thing able to overcome them. But there were some people who resisted the D2. They are young women who hold the power of music, the "Musicart." These young women hold "scores" that are able to defeat the monsters. And there are also people who lead these women, the Conductor.

The anime takes place in America in the year 2047, which has fallen to ruin thanks to the D2. Takt, a Conductor, is partnered with a Musicart named Destiny. Takt yeans for music to be returned to the world, and Destiny wishes to destroy the D2. Their aim is to travel to New York.

DeNA and Ouji Hiroi ( Sakura Wars creator) are credited with the original work. Yuuki Itoh ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) directed the anime at MAPPA and Madhouse . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Linebarrels of Iron , The God of High School ) handled the series scripts. LAM is credited with the original character designs, and Reiko Nagasawa (sub-character design on Overlord III ) adapted those designs for animation. Yoshihiro Ike ( The Great Passage , Dororo , Tiger & Bunny ) composed the music. The artist ryo ( supercell ) wrote, composed, and arranged the opening theme song "Takt," which Mafumafu & gaku sang. Mika Nakashima performed the ending theme song "Symphonia."

The anime is part of Bandai Namco Filmworks and DeNA 's takt op. (pronounced "takt opus") project, and will also include a game.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.